Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme, 2025 Screening times in
9 February 2026
Marty Supreme Showtimes – 9 February 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Marty Supreme?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
19:05
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree