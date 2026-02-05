Menu
Kinoafisha Films Send Help Send Help, 2026 Screening times in 9 February 2026

Send Help Showtimes – 9 February 2026 Screenings in

KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
10:00 from 1200 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
