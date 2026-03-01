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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in 24 March 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
16:30 from 1500 ₸
Hoppers
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