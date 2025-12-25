Menu
Films
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in
29 December 2025
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Showtimes – 29 December 2025 Screenings in
All about animated film
Today
25
Tomorrow
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
31
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
14:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
