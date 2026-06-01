Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in
22 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Kholop 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
20:25
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree