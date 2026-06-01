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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in 7 June 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in

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Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
17:20 from 1500 ₸
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