Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in
29 May 2026
In the Grey Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sun
31
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for In the Grey?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
10:00
from 1200 ₸
20:45
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree