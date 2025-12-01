Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kulachnyy Kulachnyy, 2025 Screening times in 18 December 2025

Kulachnyy Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kulachnyy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
10:00 from 1200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more