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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in

Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about animated film
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Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:40 from 2000 ₸
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