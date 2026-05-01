Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in
13 May 2026
Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Thu
7
Fri
8
Sat
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mortal Kombat II?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
15:30
from 1500 ₸
20:15
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree