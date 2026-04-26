Menu
Kinoafisha
Jezkazgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
22:10
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
22:05
from 2200 ₸
23:55
from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree