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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
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Today 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KZ
22:00 from 1200 ₸
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