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Kinoafisha Films Colony Colony, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Colony, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

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Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
22:40
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