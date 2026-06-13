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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
13:20
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