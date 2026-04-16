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The Morrigan
The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
23:10
from 2100 ₸
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New Releases
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
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