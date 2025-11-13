Menu
Kinoafisha Films Zhezduha Koreyada Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan 13 November 2025

Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 13 November 2025 Screenings in Jezkazgan

Today 12 Tomorrow 13
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KK
19:00 from 1200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:25 from 1200 ₸ 18:00 from 1200 ₸
