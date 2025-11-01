Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Synyptas Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Synyptas? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KK
22:50 from 2000 ₸
2D, KZ
21:50 from 2000 ₸
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more