Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
9 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 9 October 2025 Screenings in Jezkazgan
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
KK
Time
Cinemas
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KK
18:20
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
