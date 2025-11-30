Menu
Films
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
10:00
from 1800 ₸
16:00
from 1800 ₸
17:00
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
