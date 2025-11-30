Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Wicked: For Good Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wicked: For Good? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
10:00 from 1800 ₸ 16:00 from 1800 ₸ 17:00 from 1800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more