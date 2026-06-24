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Kinoafisha Films Pressure Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
19:20 from 2300 ₸ 21:20 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 7000 ₸ 23:50 from 2100 ₸
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