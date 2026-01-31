Menu
Films
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Tue
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 7000 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
