Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan 20 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Sat 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
17:50 from 2000 ₸ 18:50 from 2000 ₸ 23:00 from 2000 ₸ 00:00 from 2000 ₸
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more