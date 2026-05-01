Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in 23 May 2026

Babay Showtimes – 23 May 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 23 Sun 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Babay? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more