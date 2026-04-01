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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in 3 May 2026

Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
18:20 from 2800 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸
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