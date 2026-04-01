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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in 14 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
20:00 from 2400 ₸
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