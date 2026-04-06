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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in 6 April 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
20:20 from 2400 ₸
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