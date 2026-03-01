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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in 28 March 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
20:20 from 2800 ₸
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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
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