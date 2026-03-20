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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in

Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
18:40 from 2600 ₸ 22:00 from 2600 ₸
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
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