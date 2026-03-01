Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhetysay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in
29 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
28
Sun
29
Mon
30
Tue
31
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
16:20
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree