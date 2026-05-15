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Kinoafisha Films Beast Beast, 2026 Screening times in

Beast, 2026 Screening times in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
23:40 from 2600 ₸
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