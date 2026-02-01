Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tastamashy, ana! Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in 14 February 2026

Tastamashy, ana! Showtimes – 14 February 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tastamashy, ana!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
18:00 from 2800 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more