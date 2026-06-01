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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in 23 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
14:00 from 2200 ₸ 18:00 from 2200 ₸
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
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