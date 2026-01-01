Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in 14 January 2026

Primate Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
11:00 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 2400 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more