Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhetysay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in
23 November 2025
Auru Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Auru?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
21:55
from 2700 ₸
23:55
from 2700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree