Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in 2 November 2025

Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 1 Sun 2 Mon 3 Tue 4 Wed 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:30 from 2700 ₸
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more