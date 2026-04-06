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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in
7 April 2026
Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in
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6
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7
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8
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
11:40
from 2400 ₸
16:40
from 2400 ₸
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