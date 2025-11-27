Menu
Films
Regretting You
Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in
27 November 2025
Regretting You Showtimes – 27 November 2025 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Regretting You?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:10
from 2500 ₸
18:00
from 2500 ₸
