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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in 19 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in

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Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
13:45 from 2800 ₸
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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