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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in
28 June 2026
Pressure Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:30
from 2500 ₸
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