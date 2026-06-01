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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in
22 June 2026
Pressure Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
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