Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Black Phone 2 The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in 19 October 2025

The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 16 Fri 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
10:10 from 2700 ₸ 16:20 from 2700 ₸
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more