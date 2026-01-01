Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in 21 January 2026

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:20 from 2400 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more