Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in

Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zharkent Cinema g. Zharkent, ul. Pushkina, 10
2D, RU
12:20 from 1200 ₸
Hitpig
Hitpig
2024, Canada / Great Britain, Adventure, Animation
Қожа: Жаңа саяхат
Қожа: Жаңа саяхат
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more