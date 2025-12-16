Menu
Kinoafisha
Zharkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Working Man
A Working Man, 2025 Screening times in
A Working Man, 2025 Screening times in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
16
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for A Working Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zharkent Cinema
g. Zharkent, ul. Pushkina, 10
2D, RU
23:20
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Super kur'er
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Adventure
A Working Man
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree