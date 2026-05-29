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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
2 June 2026
Babay Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
14:30
from 800 ₸
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