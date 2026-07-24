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Sakamoto Days
Showtimes for Sakamoto Days (2026) in Zhanaozen today
Showtimes for Sakamoto Days (2026) in Zhanaozen today
Sakamoto Days
Action, Comedy, Crime
2026 / Japan
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:35
from 1900 ₸
20:05
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:40
from 3400 ₸
22:00
from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
19:10
from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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