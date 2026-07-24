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Kinoafisha Films Sakamoto Days Showtimes for Sakamoto Days (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Showtimes for Sakamoto Days (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Sakamoto Days
Sakamoto Days Action, Comedy, Crime 2026 / Japan
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:35 from 1900 ₸ 20:05 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
19:10 from 3000 ₸
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