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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
20 May 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
15:35
from 900 ₸
22:30
from 1200 ₸
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