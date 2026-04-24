Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhanaozen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
28 April 2026
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
13:05
from 800 ₸
18:35
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree