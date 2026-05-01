Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhanaozen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
23
Sun
24
Mon
25
Tue
26
Wed
27
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Scotty?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
15:50
from 900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree