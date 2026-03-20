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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
21 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
14:00
from 900 ₸
23:55
from 1200 ₸
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